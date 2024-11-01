Zelensky seeks more air defence as Russia plunges Kyiv into cold

Russia has hit Ukrainian energy infrastructure throughout the nearly four-year war, but Kyiv says this winter has been the toughest with hundreds of Russian drones and missiles overwhelming air defences during particularly fierce frosts.
"This week alone, the Russians have launched more than 1,700 attack drones, over 1,380 guided aerial bombs, and 69 missiles of various types," the president said as he arrived in Vilnius.
"That is why missiles for air defence systems are needed every day, and we continue working with the United States and Europe to ensure stronger protection of our skies," he added.
Russian bombardments have hit Kyiv particularly hard, forcing half a million people to evacuate.
"There are currently 1,676 high-rise apartment buildings in Kyiv without heating following the enemy's attack on Kyiv city on January 24," said mayor Vitali Klitschko.
Sub-zero temperatures and repeated air strikes have slowed efforts by repair crews working to restore heating and electricity.
In Vilnius, Zelensky was taking part in a ceremony to commemorate the 1863 uprising in Poland and Lithuania against Tsarist Russia.
Polish President Karol Nawrocki, who also attended the event, drew a parallel between the Russian invasion of Ukraine and past struggles for freedom by peoples in the Russian empire.
"The message of these celebrations is that by looking to the past for what we have in common, it's easier today to face the problems ahead of us. Especially in an era of the revival of imperial Russia," his office said on X.
Poland and Lithuania are among the staunchest supporters of Kyiv in the European Union, and both have recently supplied hundreds of generators to the war-torn country.
US-brokered talks with Russia and Ukraine on Washington's plan to end the war ended with no apparent breakthrough on Saturday.
Still, Zelensky said the negotiations were "constructive", and both sides have agreed to meet in Abu Dhabi again next week.
Related Links
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Zelensky seeks more air defence as Russia plunges Kyiv into cold
US to repeal the basis for its climate rules: What to know
Understanding ammonia energy's tradeoffs around the world
Cold winter and AI boom pushed US emissions increase in 2025
KRISS process enables large-area solid electrolyte fabrication at lower cost
Oak Ridge team plans powerful test facility for next generation fusion components
Low frequency lasers modeled to greatly boost nuclear fusion rates
Disordered rocksalt roadmap aims to boost lithium ion battery energy and cut critical metals
UK nets record offshore wind supply in renewables push
Trump gets wrong country, wrong bird in windmill rant
Self assembling molecule builds better organic solar cell junctions
Spacer layout boosts performance of single component organic solar cells
Quantum simulator sheds light on how nature moves energy in systems like photosynthesis and solar conversion
Molecular velcro coating boosts perovskite solar cell durability and efficiency
|
Japan restarts world's biggest nuclear plant
Japan suspends restart of world's biggest nuclear plant
Russia, Ukraine agree 'localised ceasefire' for nuclear plant repairs: IAEA
Coal plant conversion seen boosting China nuclear share to 22 percent by 2060
Pilot plant in Mannheim delivers tailored climate friendly fuel blends
Garden and farm waste targeted as feedstock for new bioplastics
Beer yeast waste could provide scaffold for cultivated meat production
Biochar layer boosts hydrogen rich gas yields from corn straw
US firm owned by Trump donor buys German oil storage giant
French navy boards tanker 'from Russia' in Mediterranean
TotalEnergies told to act to 'ease eco-anxiety'
Russia says US has not released crew from detained tanker
Fire on Ice: The Arctic's Changing Fire Regime
Slow orbital wobble patterns drive ancient greenhouse climate swings
NASA reports record heat but omits reference to climate change
Trump pulls US out of key climate treaty, deepening global pullback
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters