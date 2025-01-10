Energy News
ENERGY TECH
 Small changes can dramatically boost efficacy of piezoceramics
illustration only
Small changes can dramatically boost efficacy of piezoceramics
 by Simon Mansfield
 Sydney, Australia (SPX) Jan 10, 2025

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), in collaboration with international partners, have demonstrated how minor adjustments can significantly improve the performance of commonly used piezoelectric ceramic materials. Their findings, published in the journal Nature, highlight that reducing the thickness of piezoceramics and minimizing atomic defects during manufacturing can dramatically enhance their effectiveness.

Piezoelectric materials deform when subjected to an electric field, a property that makes them essential for applications ranging from medical ultrasound imaging to missile actuators. While some synthetic single-crystal piezoelectrics exhibit large longitudinal electrostrain (over 1%), these materials are rare and expensive to produce. For most commercial uses, cost-effective polycrystalline piezoelectric ceramics are preferred, though they typically achieve lower strain values of 0.2% to 0.4%.

"The maximum electrostrain reported in polycrystalline lead-free piezoelectrics is 0.7%," said Gobinda Das Adhikary, the study's first author and a former PhD student at IISc's Department of Materials Engineering (MatE). "Our goal was to surpass this limit."

Piezoelectric ceramics are composed of grains, each containing regions of aligned polarization called domains. These domains collectively switch orientation in response to an electric field, causing the material to deform. Grains near the surface deform more easily due to fewer constraints, while those deeper inside are restricted by surrounding grains, leading to lower overall deformation. In standard piezoceramic discs-10 mm in diameter and 1 mm thick-most grains exhibit minimal deformation, resulting in limited strain, explained Rajeev Ranjan, Professor at MatE and the study's corresponding author.

The research team experimented with altering the dimensions of lead zirconate titanate (PZT), a well-known piezoceramic. They observed that reducing the thickness of a circular PZT disc from 0.7 mm to 0.2 mm increased its electrostrain from 0.3% to 1%. "At 0.2 mm, the proximity to the surface allows domains to switch more freely," Ranjan explained. "Stacking five 0.2 mm discs in place of a single 1 mm disc can significantly boost strain performance."

A critical focus of the study was addressing the environmental and health concerns associated with lead-based piezoelectrics. The researchers found that some reports of high strain values in lead-free piezoceramics were likely misinterpreted. Adhikary recounted his initial excitement upon measuring a strain value of 1.5% in a lead-free material, only to discover that the apparent deformation was due to bending rather than true longitudinal strain.

The team identified oxygen vacancies, positively charged defects formed during high-temperature manufacturing, as a key factor in these anomalies. These vacancies migrate under an electric field, restricting domain switching on one side of the material and causing bending. "Reducing oxygen vacancies can unlock higher longitudinal strain values in lead-free piezoceramics," Ranjan noted. In fact, the team recently achieved an electrostrain of approximately 2.5% in a lead-free piezoceramic by minimizing such defects, a result they plan to publish soon.

The study underscores the importance of revisiting manufacturing and testing methods for piezoceramics. It also calls for further research into the mechanisms driving electrostrain at reduced thicknesses. "Uncovering these mechanisms is crucial for advancing our understanding of piezoceramics," Adhikary added.

Research Report:Longitudinal strain enhancement and bending deformations in piezoceramics

Related Links
 Indian Institute of Science
 Powering The World in the 21st Century at Energy-Daily.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
ENERGY TECH
Geothermal aquifers show green energy promise but require quality monitoring
 Tokyo, Japan (SPX) Dec 26, 2024
 The aquifer thermal energy storage (ATES) system, a renewable energy innovation leveraging geothermal heat, is gaining traction as a method to cut fuel use and reduce carbon dioxide emissions. By storing heat underground in aquifers and using groundwater as a medium, the system provides an efficient solution for heating and cooling buildings depending on seasonal demands. Primarily adopted across Europe, the ATES system is poised for broader implementation in Japan. However, ensuring the system's ... read more
ENERGY TECH
Pace of German emissions cuts slows in 2024: study

 US emissions stagnate in 2024, challenging climate goals: study

 UN Secretary-General Guterres urges countries to 'dramatically slash' emissions

 'Dark lull' in German energy transition sparks political debate
ENERGY TECH
New lithium-sulfur battery will fully charge in 12 minutes for over 1000 cycles

 Supra thermal ions in burning plasmas physics explained

 Mystery of supra-thermal ions in fusion plasmas solved by advanced collision models

 'Capture the oxygen' strategy boosts lithium-ion battery lifespan
ENERGY TECH
Secure cryptographic framework enhances collaboration in offshore wind energy

 BP to 'significantly reduce' renewables investment

 Baltic Sea wind farms impair Sweden's defence, says military

 Sweden blocks 13 offshore wind farms over defence concerns
ENERGY TECH
Shedding light on solar farm impacts in deserts through energy meteorology

 University of Maryland to develop renewable energy systems for ocean monitoring systems

 Unveiling the impact of climate-driven low solar and wind energy events in China

 A call for collaboration in solar energy meteorology research
ENERGY TECH
ORNL advances safer faster inspection for nuclear reactor components

 Framatome to provide advanced digital system upgrades for Bruce Power fleet life extension

 Framatome integrates 3D-printed fuel components in Swedish nuclear reactor

 France's most powerful nuclear reactor finally comes on stream
ENERGY TECH
Breakthrough in sustainable energy with photochemical water oxidation

 Significant progress in engineering biology for clean energy

 IATA chief says sustainable plane fuel supply not enough

 From chip shop grease to efficient fuel alternative
ENERGY TECH
Norwegian gas production hits record high in 2024

 Biden issues major coastal protection before Trump handover

 Oil spill from Russian tankers spreads

 Ukraine halts transport of Russian gas through its territory
ENERGY TECH
Taiwan says 2024 was hottest year on record

 Climate change brought extreme weather, heat in 2024: UN

 'Alarming' rise in climate disasters in Brazil: study

 'Dangerous new era': climate change spurs disaster in 2024
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.