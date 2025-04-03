New coal capacity hit 20-year low in 2024: report

Coal accounts for just over a third of global electricity production and phasing it out is fundamental to meeting climate change goals.
Just 44 gigawatts (GW) of new coal power capacity was produced globally last year, the lowest figure since 2004, according to the report by a group of energy- and environment-focussed research organisations and NGOs.
"Last year was a harbinger of things to come for coal as the clean energy transition moves full speed ahead," said Christine Shearer of the Global Energy Monitor, which co-authored the report.
But new capacity still outstripped coal closures, meaning a net increase in the global coal fleet, the report noted.
China began construction on a record number of coal plants last year.
Last year also saw a record number of new coal proposals in India, the report warned.
"Work is still needed to ensure coal power is phased out in line with the Paris climate agreement, particularly in the world's wealthiest nations," Shearer said.
- 'Dubious' coal technologies -
The International Energy Agency (IEA) says global coal demand will plateau from 2024-2027, with declining use in developed countries largely off-set by growth in emerging economies.
China's electricity sector accounts for a third of all coal consumed worldwide, according to the IEA, making its transition from the fuel key to global trends.
While coal construction hit record highs in China last year, new permits in the country fell back from the breakneck levels seen the two years prior, the report said.
And in Southeast Asia, where coal has powered emerging economies like Indonesia, new proposals for the fossil fuel have declined.
That is the result of various deals and pledges in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam to phase out the use of coal, the report said.
But among wealthy economies, Japan and South Korea were singled out for their promotion of "dubious 'decarbonisation' coal technologies domestically and abroad."
The report warned these technologies are "expensive and unlikely to deliver the deep emission cuts needed for climate stability."
Chief among them is co-firing with ammonia at coal-powered plants. Substituting ammonia for some of the coal used in a plant can reduce emissions, but ammonia's emissions profile depends on how it is produced.
And even co-firing with low-emissions ammonia still produces more carbon dioxide than many other power generation technologies, the report warned.
The groups also flagged uncertainty over coal commitments in the United States after Donald Trump returned to the presidency.
But they pointed out that more coal plants were shut during Trump's first term than under his predecessor Barack Obama, or successor Joe Biden.
"Trump's first term shows the difficulty of counteracting the declining economic feasibility of coal power in the US, coupled with the advanced age of the country's coal plants," the report said.
Related Links
Surviving the Pits
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Deutsche Bank asset manager DWS fined 25 mn euros for 'greenwashing'
EU emission target delay sparks worries of climate retreat
Sweden not doing enough to meet net-zero targets: study
Solar and Wind Dominate New Power Installations in January as Biden Era Concludes
A lifetime power source in miniature form
Smart home platform lowers energy costs and boosts grid resilience
Battery boom drives Bangladesh lead poisoning epidemic
Commercial fusion milestone sets stage for next-gen power
Chinese energy giant Goldwind posts annual growth as overseas drive deepens
Clean energy giant Goldwind leads China's global sector push
Engineers' new design of offshore energy system clears key hurdle
Student refines 100-year-old math problem, expanding wind energy possibilities
Optical advances offer boost to next-generation solar module designs
Study links solar surge to evening price hikes for fossil energy
Seven universities unite to propel solar projects over California canal system
Modi to kick off construction of India-Sri Lanka solar plant
|
Study explores radiation-driven chromium chemistry in molten salt reactors
Framatome and TechnicAtome complete acquisition of valve manufacturer
Framatome to upgrade digital systems at Swiss Leibstadt nuclear facility
WPI researcher to explore efficient uranium extraction from industrial wastewater
Turning wood waste into ultra strong material
Tunisian startup turns olive waste into clean energy
Airlines cast doubt on EU sustainable fuel targets
Eco friendly low-cost energy storage system from pine biomass
Yemen's Huthis say one killed in fresh strikes blamed on US
China discovers major new oilfield off Shenzhen
Rubio warns Venezuela of force if it attacks oil-rich Guyana
Just Stop Oil activist group says to stop climate protest stunts
Morocco 'water highway' averts crisis in big cities but doubts over sustainability
Dutch climate group says suing top bank ING
SEC ends US companies' need to release climate impact data
'We are not in crisis': chair of IPCC climate body to AFP
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters