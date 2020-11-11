  Energy News  
THE PITS
Japan's Toshiba retreats from coal-fired power stations
 by Staff Writers
 Tokyo (AFP) Nov 11, 2020

Japanese engineering giant Toshiba will stop constructing new coal-fired power plants and shift to renewable energy in a bid to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, a spokeswoman said Wednesday.

"We still have ongoing projects, but we have decided to withdraw from building new coal-powered plants," company spokeswoman Yoko Takagi told AFP.

Toshiba, which currently has around 10 coal-fired station projects under way worldwide, is a major global player in the power sector.

The company will instead increase investment in renewable energy, including parts for offshore wind-power facilities and research and development for next-generation solar batteries, the spokeswoman said.

The announcement comes after Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga set a 2050 deadline for the world's third-largest economy to become carbon-neutral.

His announcement two weeks ago firmed up the country's previous climate change commitments as it plays catch-up with pledges made by other major economies.

"Society is moving towards carbon-neutral power," the Toshiba spokeswoman said, noting the firm has also set its own goal of slashing greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by 2050.

Germany's Siemens Energy and General Electric of the US have both made similar commitments to withdraw from coal-fired power stations.

Japan, which is a signatory to the Paris climate change agreement, was the sixth-biggest contributor to global greenhouse emissions in 2017, according to the International Energy Agency.

It has struggled to cut carbon emissions after shutting down reactors after the 2011 meltdown at the Fukushima nuclear power plant.

Reliance on fossil fuels like coal increased after that, as public anger over the accident pushed all of the country's reactors offline temporarily.

Japan's 140 coal-fired power plants provide nearly a third of its total electricity generation.

Coal is the second-biggest power-generation method behind LNG-fired plants, which provide 38 percent of the nation's needs.


Related Links
 Surviving the Pits

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.
SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only


THE PITS
Last major Aussie bank ditches coal, in fresh blow to sector
 Sydney (AFP) Oct 29, 2020
 Australia's ANZ became the country's last major bank to walk away from thermal coal investments Thursday, delivering a fresh blow to a sector facing export market upheaval and widespread public hostility. The bank said that from 2030 it would no longer finance thermal coal mines or coal-fired power stations, joining Australia's other "big four" banks who have already made similar commitments. Coal has long been a mainstay of the country's resource-dependent economy. Exports were worth almost ... read more
Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.


Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

THE PITS
Barclays finances more fossil fuel firms despite green vow: NGOs

 Britain unveils green plan for post-Brexit finance

 Space to help build a green post-pandemic economy

 South Korea to seek carbon neutrality by 2050: Moon
THE PITS
Boosting the capacity of supercapacitors

 Predictive model reveals function of promising energy harvester device

 Infrared light antenna powers molecular motor

 Realistic simulation of plasma edge instabilities in tokamaks
THE PITS
Policy, not tech, spurred Danish dominance in wind energy

 California offshore winds show promise as power source
THE PITS
Lead-free magnetic perovskites

 Research lays groundwork for ultra-thin, energy efficient photodetector on glass

 How to accelerate solar adoption for the underserved

 NTU scientists develop energy-saving 'liquid window'
THE PITS
Framatome's breakthrough 3D-printed elements complete first cycle in a reactor

 US consortium set to revive UK nuclear project: report

 Belarus launches nuclear plant despite Baltic outcry

 Poland reviewing potential BWRX-300 Small Modular Reactor Project
THE PITS
Luminescent wood could light up homes of the future

 Tough, strong and heat-endure: Bioinspired material to oust plastics

 New protein nanobioreactor designed to improve sustainable bioenergy production

 Room temperature conversion of CO2 to CO: A new way to synthesize hydrocarbons
THE PITS
Catching the number 1: Aberdeen trials hydrogen buses

 G20 backslides on fossil fuel subsidies: report

 Swiss financial sector still stuck in fossil fuels: report

 Malaysia's Petronas aims for 'net zero' emissions by 2050
THE PITS
US formally quits Paris agreement but Biden pledges return

 Humans in ancient Turkey adapted to climate change, thrived

 Expect more mega-droughts

 New website puts climate in your hands








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.