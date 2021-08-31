  Energy News  
ENERGY NEWS
Japan, US to press China on emissions ahead of climate summit
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Tokyo (AFP) Aug 31, 2021

Japan and the United States agreed to press China to further reduce carbon emissions, the Japanese foreign minister said Tuesday after high-level talks in Tokyo.

US climate envoy John Kerry is in Japan to drive international action ahead of November's COP26 summit to combat global warming.

"We discussed our cooperation on efforts to reduce the emissions of major emitter countries, including China," Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told a press briefing after meeting Kerry.

"China is the world's largest emitter of CO2, as it is also the world's second-largest economy... it is important that we call on them to fulfil the responsibility appropriate to their status," he said.

Kerry will meet Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and then travel to China to hold talks with Xie Zhenhua, the country's special envoy for climate change affairs.

The 26th edition of the UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties, or COP26, begins on November 1 in the Scottish city of Glasgow.

It is the biggest climate summit since the 2015 Paris negotiation, where nations committed to keeping the global temperature increase to under two degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) -- and ideally closer to 1.5 degrees by 2050.

Japan announced a series of ambitious new emissions targets in recent months.

Suga has set a 2050 deadline for the country to become carbon neutral -- a decade ahead of China's 2060 goal -- and earlier this year he said Japan would target a 46 percent cut in emissions by 2030, more than previously pledged.

At the G7 summit in June, the group vowed to phase out fossil fuel investments, among other agreements. Climate campaign groups have said Japan's targets and the G7 pledge do not go far enough, and lack enforcement.

"It's wonderful to be back in Japan and we are enormously grateful for the partnership, and applaud the work on climate and G7 announcement, all of which are very strong," Kerry told reporters in Tokyo.

Japan's new 2030 emissions-cut target "allows us to help the fight to keep a limit of warming at 1.5 degrees, so that's a very significant step", he added.

The world's third-largest economy is heavily reliant on fossil fuels, in part because many nuclear reactors remain offline after the Fukushima meltdown a decade ago.


Related Links


Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.
SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only


ENERGY NEWS
China signals steady course after UN climate warning
 Beijing (AFP) Aug 10, 2021
 China insisted Tuesday it was implementing its climate commitments, while signalling no new policies following a UN report warning much more urgent action was needed to fight global warming. Many world leaders responded to Monday's report, which said climate change was occurring faster than estimated, by calling for decisive and immediate moves to curtail fossil fuels. When asked for a response to the report, China's foreign ministry emphasised the government's current policies and commitments. ... read more
Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.


Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

ENERGY NEWS
Australia rejects climate targets despite damning UN report

 China signals steady course after UN climate warning

 US says cannot delay 'ambitious' action to protect climate

 Areas of Iraqi province lose power after attack on pylons
ENERGY NEWS
An innovative process which prevents irreversible energy loss in batteries

 Thermoelectric ink turns car exhaust pipes into power generators

 Stanford researchers make rechargeable batteries that store six times more charge

 Digging for newer, cleaner solutions: WVU-led team tapped to explore geothermal energy
ENERGY NEWS
How do wind turbines respond to winds, ground motion during earthquakes?

 For golden eagles, habitat loss is main threat from wind farms

 Wind turbines can be clustered while avoiding turbulent wakes of their neighbors

 Shell, France's EDF to build US offshore windfarm
ENERGY NEWS
New grant for photovoltaics research center will support net zero push

 University of Surrey awarded new funding for perovskite solar cell research

 Perovskite solar cells: Interfacial loss mechanisms revealed

 The dream artificial photosynthesis technology ventures from the laboratory
ENERGY NEWS
Framatome and BBF achieve testing milestone for medical sterilization transport system

 Framatome acquires nuclear power systems division of RCM Technologies Canada Corp

 Framatome's steam generator replacement expertise supports long-term operations in Canada

 China nuclear reactor shut down for maintenance after damage
ENERGY NEWS
Turning hazelnut shells into potential renewable energy source

 Biofuel potential from wastewater ponds

 NASA awards $750,000 in competition to convert carbon dioxide into sugar

 Maersk orders eight carbon-neutral container ships
ENERGY NEWS
Iran Foreign Minister heads to Iraq regional summit

 A new catalyst to generate hydrogen from ammonia at low temperatures

 Leaded petrol runs out of gas, century after first warnings: UN

 UT researchers pushing innovative solution at DOE's Hydrogen Earth Shot kickoff
ENERGY NEWS
US climate envoy Kerry to visit China, Japan ahead of summit

 Extinction Rebellion protests in London's financial centre

 Drought makes its home on the range

 UN hot on the trail of temperature records








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.