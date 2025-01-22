How to recycle CO2 from flue gases

To date, catalytic processes for CO2 reduction have been demonstrated to work effectively at CO2 concentrations as low as 10 to 20 percent. However, researchers have aimed to push these boundaries even further. "By using a superactive catalyst based on nickel-copper, we were able to successfully catalyze the reduction down to a CO2 content of five percent," stated Adib Mahbub, the study's first author.
The team's work highlights the potential for utilizing extremely low-concentration CO2 sources, a crucial step toward developing methods for capturing and reducing atmospheric CO2, where concentrations are even lower. "Future generations will have to build on such concepts if they want to extract CO2 from the atmosphere," Schuhmann added.
Research Report:Towards the use of low-concentration CO2 sources by direct selective electrocatalytic reduction
