Energy News
ENERGY NEWS
 Green goals versus growth needs: India's climate scorecard
Green goals versus growth needs: India's climate scorecard
 By Sara Hussein
 Bangkok (AFP) Nov 5, 2025

India is the world's most populous country, the third-biggest emitter of greenhouse gases, and remains deeply dependent on polluting coal to meet soaring energy demand.

It is also a climate diplomacy heavyweight, representing developing economies.

Ahead of the COP30 climate talks in Brazil this month, here is a look at India's commitments:

- Emissions -

India emitted 4.4 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent -- a measure of all planet-warming greenhouse gases -- in 2024, according to UN figures, behind only China and the United States.

But with a population of 1.4 billion people, its per capita emissions and historical contributions to global warming are much smaller.

India is committed to reaching net-zero emissions by 2070, and is on track to meet and exceed a pledge to reduce emission intensity 45 percent from 2005 levels by 2030.

- Electricity -

India's emissions are dominated by coal, which generates around 75 percent of the country's electricity.

This year, non-fossil fuels hit half of India's installed energy capacity, a target reached five years earlier than planned.

But that capacity has not translated into generation, and India's remains the world's second largest coal consumer.

Its electricity needs are expected to more than double by 2047, according to the country's Center for Science and Environment.

And so far it remains off-track on an ambitious domestic goal to reach 43 percent renewable energy generation by 2030.

Just 2.5 percent of cars sold in the country last year were electric, according to S&P Global.

- Future goals -

Like all parties to the Paris Agreement, which set a goal of limiting long-term global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, India must soon present a roadmap for its climate commitments, with goals to reach by 2035.

Aman Srivastava, climate policy fellow at Sustainable Futures Collaborative, said those targets would likely be cautious, allowing India to meet and possibly exceed them.

One major announcement could be a peak emissions year, perhaps around the 2040-45 range, he told AFP.

That "then allows it to kind of ramp down its emissions over the subsequent 30 years or so" towards its 2070 net-zero target, he added.

India could also increase its emission intensity target, shifting it to the 50 to 55 percent range.

Srivastava said it would also be useful for India to shift from setting renewable energy capacity targets to "speaking about actual generation coming from non-fossil sources".

- Challenges -

India has led the charge among developing countries seeking more financial assistance to both mitigate climate change and deal with its effects.

A recent report suggests India believes it will need up to $21 trillion to meet climate goals while securing the needs of its population.

"India faces multiple priorities," including job creation, infrastructure and energy demand, and growth to lift people out of poverty, said Nakul Sharma and Madhura Joshi of climate think tank E3G.

Its "climate agenda is deeply intertwined with its development and energy-security priorities," added Sharma, senior policy advisor on India, and Joshi, programme lead for Asia.

- Climate diplomacy -

India has positioned itself as a voice for developing countries and was unhappy with the climate funding target set at last year's COP meeting, deeming it insufficient.

It could even offer two sets of climate targets, with more ambitious goals conditioned on receiving more finance, Srivastava said.

It is likely to push for more support from rich nations, and emphasise their historic responsibility for climate change at COP.

"Restoring trust in multilateralism will be really important" at this year's meeting, Srivastava added.

sah/ami

S&P Global Ratings

Related Links

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
ENERGY NEWS
Russia batters Ukraine energy sites with deadly aerial strikes
 Kyiv, Ukraine (AFP) Oct 30, 2025
 Russia battered Ukrainian energy facilities with hundreds of drones and missiles, Kyiv said Thursday, killing at least four people, wounding children, and piling more pressure on Ukraine's fragile energy grid. The attack came as Russian forces said they had captured two more villages in eastern and southern Ukraine, where Kyiv's outnumbered forces have steadily lost ground to Moscow. President Volodymyr Zelensky, in a social media statement, said Russian forces had targeted civilians and energy ... read more
ENERGY NEWS
EU in race against time to agree climate emissions target

 Russia batters Ukraine energy sites with deadly aerial strikes

 EU leaders lay out conditions for emissions target deal

 Russian strikes hit Ukraine gas facilities, sparking outages
ENERGY NEWS
Milestone for China as engineers advance artificial sun fusion system

 Floating hydrovoltaic device enables scalable and land-free raindrop energy harvesting

 Amid renewable-energy boom, study explores options for electricity market

 Light it up: Battery particles tell the true story of a battery's charge
ENERGY NEWS
S.Africa seeks to save birds from wind turbine risks

 Vertical wind turbines may soon power UK railways using tunnel airflow

 Danish wind giant Orsted to cut workforce by a quarter

 French-German duo wins mega offshore wind energy project
ENERGY NEWS
Advances in semi-transparent solar cell technology drive future energy solutions for buildings

 Ultrablack nanoneedles achieve new benchmarks for solar tower light absorption

 DGIST research team advances eco-friendly solar cell efficiency using rapid temperature control

 Cobalt catalyst breakthrough advances photocatalytic hydrogen peroxide production
ENERGY NEWS
Breakthrough achieved in uranium metal production for advanced reactor fuel

 Post Weld Heat Treatment Agreement Signed for Hinkley Point C Secondary Coolant Welds

 Advancing TRISO Fuel Manufacturing for Next Generation Reactors in France

 Orano and Siteflow expand digital operations for nuclear sector fieldwork
ENERGY NEWS
Illinois team creates aviation fuel from food waste with circular economy benefits

 Industrial microbe enables conversion of carbon monoxide to ethanol

 Revolutionary microbe enables resilient renewable energy from food waste

 Finnish carbon-neutral ferry aims to set global benchmark for shipping
ENERGY NEWS
Nuclear waste could help drive clean hydrogen energy transition

 Hydrogen production made possible with treated wastewater

 Plugging nanoscopic cracks to make hydrogen cleaner and cheaper

 European court clears Norway of climate misconduct over oil licences
ENERGY NEWS
Trump declares victory against climate 'hoax' after Bill Gates comments

 Climate report: Earth on dangerous path but rapid action can avert the worst outcomes

 Greece announces 2.5-bn-euro plan to tackle drought threat

 100 US local leaders will attend COP30 in 'show of force'
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.