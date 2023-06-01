A novel, completely solid, rechargeable air battery

Traditionally, batteries use metals as active materials for negative electrodes. However, a growing body of recent research has demonstrated the effectiveness of redox-active organic molecules, such as quinone- and amine-based molecules, in the role of negative electrodes in rechargeable metal-air batteries with oxygen-reducing positive electrodes. These batteries have shown remarkable performance, reaching near-maximum capacity levels.
The use of redox-active organic molecules in rechargeable air batteries has been identified as a way to mitigate some of the drawbacks associated with metal-based batteries, including the formation of structures known as 'dendrites' that can harm battery performance and have a negative environmental footprint.
The study, led by Professor Kenji Miyatake from Waseda University and the University of Yamanashi, and co-authored by Professor Kenichi Oyaizu from Waseda University, has gone a step further. The team developed an all-solid-state rechargeable air battery (SSAB), replacing the problematic liquid electrolytes.
The researchers elected to use a chemical called 2,5-dihydroxy-1,4-benzoquinone (DHBQ) and its polymer poly(2,5-dihydroxy-1,4-benzoquinone-3,6-methylene) (PDBM) as active materials for the negative electrode due to their reliable and reversible redox reactions in acidic conditions. A proton-conductive polymer called Nafion was used as the solid electrolyte. "To the best of my knowledge, no air batteries based on organic electrodes and solid polymer electrolyte have been developed yet," stated Miyatake.
The newly-developed SSAB was then rigorously tested for its charge-discharge performance, rate characteristics, and cyclability. The researchers found that unlike traditional air batteries that use a metallic negative electrode and an organic liquid electrolyte, the SSAB remained undeterred by the presence of water and oxygen.
Moreover, replacing the redox-active molecule DHBQ with its polymeric counterpart PDBM resulted in an improved negative electrode. As a result, the SSAB-PDBM had a significantly higher per gram-discharge capacity than the SSAB-DHBQ, with 176.1 mAh compared to 29.7 mAh, respectively, at a constant current density of 1 mAcm-2.
The research team also reported that the coulombic efficiency of SSAB-PDBM was 84% at a 4 C rate, which gradually decreased to 66% at a 101 C rate. The discharge capacity of SSAB-PDBM reduced to 44% after 30 cycles, but the researchers managed to enhance it significantly to 78% by increasing the proton-conductive polymer content of the negative electrode. This was confirmed through electron microscopic images that showed improved performance and durability of the PDBM-based electrode with the addition of Nafion.
This groundbreaking study demonstrates a promising path towards further technological advancements in the field of energy storage. By combining redox-active organic molecules, a proton-conductive polymer, and an oxygen-reducing, diffusion type positive electrode, the researchers successfully operated an SSAB. "This technology can extend the battery life of small electronic gadgets such as smartphones and eventually contribute to realizing a carbon-free society," Miyatake concluded.
Research Report:All-Solid-State Rechargeable Air Batteries Using Dihydroxybenzoquinone and Its Polymer as the Negative Electrode
Related Links
Waseda University
Powering The World in the 21st Century at Energy-Daily.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
'Heating hammer': Germany huffs and puffs over climate law
Controversial German green heating law to go to parliament
Vietnam's power crisis hits local firms, foreign investors
Climate: Corporate 'net zero' pledges lack credibility
A novel, completely solid, rechargeable air battery
Lithium boom comes to Brazil's 'misery valley'
Railways could be a key 'utility player' for backup power
Turning up the heat
Brazil faces dilemma: endangered macaw vs. wind farm
Spire to provide TrueOcean with weather forecasts for offshore wind farm development
Sweden greenlights two offshore windpower farms
European leaders vow to boost North Sea wind energy production
Drawn by green subsidies, solar cell giant expands US production
Boric acid-anchoring hole-selective contact for perovskite solar cells
Solar cells can, finally, stand the heat
Government agencies launch effort to expand use of clean-energy tax credits
|
UN visit to Ukraine nuclear plant delayed: Russia
IAEA chief visits Ukraine to see flood impact on plant
UN nuclear chief says situation 'serious' at Ukraine plant
France says nuclear power is 'non-negotiable'
EU probes alleged fraudulent biofuel from China
E-fuels - DLR selects Leuna as location for its PtL technology platform
WVU researcher searching for 'holy grail' of sustainable bioenergy
New catalyst transforms carbon dioxide into sustainable byproduct
Shell maintains oil output levels, sparking outcry
Shell focused on energy transition, but spending big on fossil fuels
Peak in oil demand 'in sight' before end of decade: IEA
UN secures insurance to pump oil from decaying tanker off Yemen
Landmark US youth climate trial begins in Montana
Most nations get low marks on 'net-zero' climate plans
World warming at record 0.2C per decade, scientists warn
UN climate chief hails 'unique insights' of embattled COP28 head
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters