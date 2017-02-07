Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
THE PITS
Do more to advance CCS, BHP Billiton says
 by Daniel J. Graeber
 Canberra, Australia (UPI) Feb 7, 2017


Alberta offers grants to advance climate awareness
Edmonton, Alberta (UPI) Feb 7, 2017 - The provincial government of Alberta said it was offering grant support to advance education on issues related to climate change.

Alberta is home to the lucrative oil sands field and central to Canada's resource economy. Now, the provincial government said it was countering that with $459,000 in grant money to support programs that educate the public about the impacts of climate change.

"Again and again we have heard from Albertans that education is crucial to motivate people to act on climate change," Environment Minister Shannon Phillips said in a statement. "This program will provide support to organizations that are working across the province to build awareness about climate change and what we can do as individuals and as communities to fight its devastating effects."

Apart from grant support, a five-member task force is working in Alberta to help steer research, development and deployment of technology that could be used to advance a low-carbon economy in the province.

Organizations involved in educational programs from schools and non-profits can compete for the grant money. Anne-Marie Syslak, executive director of the Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society, said it's those groups that help add weight to the issue of climate change.

"An informed engaged public is critical for generating on the ground climate actions to support Alberta's communities, lands and waters now and in the future," she said.

Alberta will draw on carbon revenue for the grant money.

In September, the government unveiled a $23 million package to help pay for long-term, locally developed projects meant to create jobs and diversify the provincial economy.

Australian energy company BHP Billiton issued a call to policymakers to do more to advance development of carbon capture technologies.

The International Energy Agency described carbon capture and storage as a necessary addition to other low-carbon energy technologies meant to drive down global greenhouse gas emissions. The process involves capturing carbon dioxide from sources like power plants and storing it in such a way that it won't enter the atmosphere.

To meet the benchmarks outlined in the Paris climate agreement, the IEA said CCS "will not be optional." Fiona Wild, a vice president in charge of climate change issues for the Australian company, said advancing CCS as a commercial option requires more industry and government support.

"Policies must be embedded in long-term strategies that recognize a range of abatement options will play a role in the future," she said in a statement. "In the nearer term, industry and government must work together to develop pilot projects, demonstration plants and 'first of a kind' commercial scale operations."

The IEA said there are already 15 large-scale CCS projects in operation and six more are on schedule to start this year. BHP Billiton added it was 20 years since the start of the first large-scale CCS project, at Sleipner in Norway. The United States, meanwhile, hosts the largest CCS project of its kind, the Petra Nova project in southwest Houston.

For its part, BHP Billiton is working to advance the technology for China, but Wild said more can be done.

"The challenge is to scale up CCS development at a pace that keeps us on track for credible decarbonization," she said. "The longer that action is delayed, the more critical CCS will become."

Between 2003 and 2013, global carbon emissions increased by an average of 2.3 percent annually, but have since slowed to around 0.2 percent.


.


Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

