Do more to advance CCS, BHP Billiton says

Edmonton, Alberta (UPI) Feb 7, 2017 - The provincial government of Alberta said it was offering grant support to advance education on issues related to climate change.

Alberta is home to the lucrative oil sands field and central to Canada's resource economy. Now, the provincial government said it was countering that with $459,000 in grant money to support programs that educate the public about the impacts of climate change.

"Again and again we have heard from Albertans that education is crucial to motivate people to act on climate change," Environment Minister Shannon Phillips said in a statement. "This program will provide support to organizations that are working across the province to build awareness about climate change and what we can do as individuals and as communities to fight its devastating effects."

Apart from grant support, a five-member task force is working in Alberta to help steer research, development and deployment of technology that could be used to advance a low-carbon economy in the province.

Organizations involved in educational programs from schools and non-profits can compete for the grant money. Anne-Marie Syslak, executive director of the Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society, said it's those groups that help add weight to the issue of climate change.

"An informed engaged public is critical for generating on the ground climate actions to support Alberta's communities, lands and waters now and in the future," she said.

Alberta will draw on carbon revenue for the grant money.

In September, the government unveiled a $23 million package to help pay for long-term, locally developed projects meant to create jobs and diversify the provincial economy.