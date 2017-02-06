Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
  Energy News  




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















THE PITS
Beijing's mayor vows step away from coal
 by Daniel J. Graeber
 Beijing (UPI) Feb 6, 2017


disclaimer: image is for illustration purposes only

The mayor of Beijing said the city would move to improve air quality across the region by taking a dramatic step away from the use of coal.

China accounts for about 50 percent of the global demand for coal and, because of the size of its economy, that translates to about half of the world's total coal production. In Beijing, coal-based heating and industrial activity are key contributors to air pollution

Beijing Mayor Cai Qi said the city was taking extra abatement measures by cutting the use of coal across some of the municipal regions.

"We will try to basically realize zero coal use in six major districts and in Beijing's southern plain areas this year," he was quoted in the official Xinhua news agency as saying. "We will slash coal use by 30 percent to less than 7 million tons in 2017."

Air quality in Beijing is considered among the worst in the world. The Chinese capital has in the past closed schools and halted construction work as its air quality passed a threshold set by the World Health Organization for human safety.

Without citing causes, a separate report from Xinhua during the weekend said more than half a million people die in China every year from complications tied to lung cancer.

"It is an urgent task for Beijing and its neighboring areas to work together and improve air quality in the region," the city's mayor said.

The Chinese government last year issued a white paper that outlined the approach to development under the guidance of the Communist Party of China, saying China is "committed to the concept of environment-friendly development." State media in January was critical of the White House for pledging to move the U.S. economy closer to fossil fuel development.


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Surviving the Pits





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
THE PITS
Smog chokes coal-addicted Poland
 Warsaw (AFP) Feb 5, 2017
 The soupy grey smog shrouding Polish cities this winter is one of the most visible symptoms of the EU member's addiction to coal, a deadly habit forcing many to stay indoors or don masks before venturing out. Professor Anna Doboszynska, a respected specialist with more than two decades of experience treating lung disease, minces no words about the health risks it poses. "During periods o ... read more

THE PITS
Action is needed to make stagnant CO2 emissions fall

 Climate change may overload US electrical grid: study

 Nordic countries are bringing about an energy transition worth copying

 Iraq inks billion-dollar power plant deal with GE
THE PITS
Building a better microbial fuel cell - using paper

 Researchers flip script for Li-Ion electrolytes to simulate better batteries

 Toward all-solid lithium batteries

 Scientists take the first step toward creating efficient electrolyte-free batteries
THE PITS
Prysmian UK to supply land cable connections for East Anglia ONE offshore wind farm

 Russia's nuclear giant pushes into wind energy

 The power of wind energy and how to use it

 Largest US offshore wind farm gets green light
THE PITS
NREL research pinpoints promise of polycrystalline perovskites

 NRDC: States should lead low-carbon economy

 Storing solar power increases energy consumption and emissions

 Academics build ultimate solar-powered water purifier
THE PITS
Iran imports 149 tonnes of uranium from Russia: atomic chief

 France's Areva picks up Japanese investors

 Three new uranium minerals from Utah

 Russia 'ready' to entirely fund Hungary nuclear plant
THE PITS
A better way to farm algae

 DuPont Industrial Biosciences to develop new high-efficiency biogas enzyme method

 Cathay Pacific to cut emissions with switch to biofuel

 Populus dataset holds promise for biofuels, materials, metabolites
THE PITS
New approach to assess land recovery following oil and gas drilling

 North American rebound pulls oil prices lower

 U.S. rig count up 4 percent

 Low-cost imaging system detects natural gas leaks in real time
THE PITS
Shifting monsoon altered early cultures in China

 The ancient Indus civilization's adaptation to climate change

 EU ahead of the curve on climate fight

 Land-use change possibly produces more carbon dioxide than assumed so far



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement