Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
  Energy News  




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
THE PITS
Adani drops contractor for contentious Australia mega mine
 by Staff Writers
 Sydney (AFP) Dec 18, 2017


Embattled Indian miner Adani plans to develop and run its contentious Carmichael mega coal project in Australia on its own after parting ways Monday with mining services giant Downer.

The massive US$16 billion mine, destined to be one of the world's largest, has been beset with problems, encountering numerous regulatory and legal hurdles, leading to seven years of delays.

A lease was finally granted last year, but environmentalists have maintained a high-profile campaign against it, claiming it will harm the nearby Great Barrier Reef, which is already threatened by climate change.

Adani has struggled to secure funding for the first stage, with a number of global banks choosing to avoid the project, given growing opposition to investment in fossil fuels.

And last week, the Queensland state government vetoed its request for a Aus$1.0 billion loan from the Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility (NAIF) to help build a rail line to connect the mine to port.

In a bid to keep costs down, Adani said it had cancelled a conditional Aus$2.0 billion contract with Downer, which was appointed in June to construct and operate the mine.

"Following on from the NAIF veto last week, and in line with its vision to achieve the lowest quartile cost of production by ensuring flexibility and efficiencies in the supply chain, Adani has decided to develop and operate the mine on an owner operator basis," it said.

"Adani and Downer have mutually agreed to cancel all Letter of Awards and Downer will provide transitional assistance until 31st March 2018."

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk had long supported Adani's application for the loan, but reversed her position in campaigning during a state election last month after it threatened to derail her chances of retaining office.

The development proposes exporting coal to India from a massive open-cut and underground coal mine 160 kilometres (100 miles) northwest of Clermont in central Queensland, home to the reef, via a 189-kilometre rail link to port.

The conglomerate forecasts it will produce 60 million tonnes of thermal coal a year for export and estimates it will generate 10,000 direct and indirect jobs.

Opponents cite public opposition, risks to miners' health and the potential impact on the reef among reasons not to proceed.

mp/fa

ADANI ENTERPRISES

THE PITS
Scientists develop new mode of energy generation from bituminous coal
 Yekaterinburg, Russia (SPX) Dec 18, 2017
 Bituminous coal comprises over 90% of organic fuels in the lithosphere of the Earth. By burning coal and other fossil fuels one can get electrical power (which is mainly happening at HPPs). However, the existing generation methods are not efficient, bad for the environment, and extremely resource-demanding (i.e. producing a lot of waste). Coal production and burning lead to soil and air pollutio ... read more
Related Links
 Surviving the Pits

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

THE PITS
US void hard to miss at Paris climate summit

 To save climate, stop investing in fossil fuels: economists

 Improving sensor accuracy to prevent electrical grid overload

 Japan faces challenges in cutting CO2, Moody's finds
THE PITS
Battery research could triple range of electric vehicles

 Laser-boron fusion now 'leading contender' for energy

 New test procedure for developing quick-charging lithium-ion batteries

 Scientists create stretchable battery made entirely out of fabric
THE PITS
Construction to start on $160 million Kennedy Energy Park in North Queensland

 U.S. wind turbines getting taller and more efficient

 New wind farm in service off the British coast

 End tax credits for wind energy, Tennessee Republican says
THE PITS
Guanidinium stabilizes perovskite solar cells at 19 percent efficiency

 Solar power advances possible with new 'double-glazing' device

 U.S. solar power group says it sees headwinds ahead

 Europe moves to grow green economy at Paris meeting
THE PITS
Mainz physicists propose a new method for monitoring nuclear waste

 Bruce Power Contracts Major Industry Suppliers for Steam Generator Replacement Project

 Cairo, Moscow sign contract for Egypt's first nuclear plant

 AREVA NP Maintenance Technique Reduces Frequency of Component Inspections at Two Exelon Plants
THE PITS
Bristol scientists turn beer into fuel

 NREL develops novel method to produce renewable acrylonitrile

 NREL research finds a sweet spot for engineering better cellulose-degrading enzymes

 Hydrogen gas from enzyme production
THE PITS
Oil prices inch up ahead of rig counts

 Higher costs not discouraging holiday travel this year

 Stand-still economy, market balance timeline send oil prices lower

 Operating costs lower, output higher off the British coast
THE PITS
'We're losing the battle', Macron tells Paris climate talks

 France's nuanced record fighting climate change

 Investors turn back on fossil fuels at Paris climate summit

 Leaders join France's Macron to discuss climate cash crunch



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement