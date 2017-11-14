Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
  Energy News  




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
ENERGY TECH
Scientists make progress in quest for fusion energy
 by Brooks Hays
 Washington (UPI) Nov 14, 2017


Creating fusion energy presents a variety of challenges, but researchers at Texas A&M University are closer to besting at least of the obstacles.

Scientists have developed a new method for creating resilient materials -- possibly strong enough to survive the intensity of a fusion core.

Fusion energy is the nuclear energy that powers the sun. One of the problems posed by fusion energy is the core is so powerful it would destroy most materials.

The chief threat in a fusion core is helium. Fusion happens when two hydrogen atoms are fused to form a single helium atom. The helium can damage materials needed to build a fusion core.

"Helium is an element that we don't usually think of as being harmful," Dr. Michael Demkowicz, an associate professor of materials science and engineering at Texas A&M, said in a news release. "It is not toxic and not a greenhouse gas, which is one reason why fusion power is so attractive."

When fused into metal, helium forms bubbles in an attempt to escape just as CO2 fizzes out of a soft drink.

"Literally, you get these helium bubbles inside of the metal that stay there forever because the metal is solid," Demkowicz said. "As you accumulate more and more helium, the bubbles start to link up and destroy the entire material."

In labs at Los Alamos National Laboratory, Demkowicz and his research partners observed the behavior of helium inside nanocomposite solids, metals comprised of thick layers. They found the helium formed long vein-like channels instead of bubbles.

"We were blown away by what we saw," Demkowicz said. "As you put more and more helium inside these nanocomposites, rather than destroying the material, the veins actually start to interconnect, resulting in kind of a vascular system."

The channels provide an escape route for the helium without damaging the material. Researchers believe the nanocomposite metals could be used to build a fusion reactor.

Researchers detailed the new materials in the journal Science Advances.

"Applications to fusion reactors are just the tip of the iceberg," Demkowicz said. "I think the bigger picture here is in vascularized solids, ones that are kind of like tissues with vascular networks. What else could be transported through such networks? Perhaps heat or electricity or even chemicals that could help the material self-heal."

ENERGY TECH
PPPL takes detailed look at 2-D structure of turbulence in tokamaks
 Plainsboro NJ (SPX) Oct 16, 2017
 A key hurdle for fusion researchers is understanding turbulence, the ripples and eddies that can cause the superhot plasma that fuels fusion reactions to leak heat and particles and keep fusion from taking place. Comprehending and reducing turbulence will facilitate the development of fusion as a safe, clean and abundant source of energy for generating electricity from power plants around the wo ... read more
Related Links
 Powering The World in the 21st Century at Energy-Daily.com

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

ENERGY TECH
Improving sensor accuracy to prevent electrical grid overload

 Japan faces challenges in cutting CO2, Moody's finds

 IEA: An electrified world would cost $31B per year to achieve

 'Fuel-secure' steps in Washington counterintuitive, green group says
ENERGY TECH
Scientists make progress in quest for fusion energy

 Cool textiles to beat the heat

 A novel layered superconductor based on tin and arsenic

 Scientists design smart paper capable of detecting water, conducting electricity
ENERGY TECH
New York sets high bar for wind energy

 Construction to begin on $160 million Industry Leading Hybrid Renewable Energy Project

 A kite that might fly

 Scotland outreach to Canada yields wind energy investment
ENERGY TECH
China Saves the World, and America Too by Going Off-The-Grid

 In Morocco, a blue tourist town is turning green

 Mechanochemistry paves the way to higher quality perovskite photovoltaics

 OMCO Solar expands to met demand for field-fast racking systems
ENERGY TECH
AREVA NP introduces FORERUNNER robot to optimize steam generator inspections

 France backtracks on nuclear power reduction target

 Nuclear energy programs may not increase likelihood of proliferation

 Bulgaria extends life of Soviet-era nuclear reactor
ENERGY TECH
Sandia speeds transformation of biofuel waste into wealth

 Study identifies additional hurdle to widespread planting of bioenergy crops

 Penn researchers mimic giant clams to enhance the production of biofuel

 Research aims to help renewable jet fuel take flight
ENERGY TECH
An effective solution for collecting spilled petroleum

 Oil price response to OPEC report on demand muted

 Statoil makes headway with Barents Sea field development

 Iraq targets 1 million bpd output for disputed Kirkuk oilfields
ENERGY TECH
Developing world says rich nations shirking on climate

 Cities can cut greenhouse gas emissions far beyond their urban borders

 Syria to join Paris climate pact, isolating US

 EU to cut car emissions to meet climate targets, rival China



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement