Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
  Energy News  




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















ENERGY TECH
PPPL researchers demonstrate first hot plasma edge in a fusion facility
 by Staff Writers
 Plainsboro NJ (SPX) Jul 07, 2017


Physicist Dennis Boyle

Two major issues confronting magnetic-confinement fusion energy are enabling the walls of devices that house fusion reactions to survive bombardment by energetic particles, and improving confinement of the plasma required for the reactions. At the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL), researchers have found that coating tokamak walls with lithium-- a light, silvery metal-- can lead to progress on both fronts.

Recent experiments on the Lithium Tokamak Experiment (LTX), the first facility to fully surround plasma with liquid lithium, showed that lithium coatings can produce temperatures that stay constant all the way from the hot central core of the plasma to the normally cool outer edge.

The findings confirmed predictions that high edge temperatures and constant or nearly constant temperature profiles would result from the ability of lithium to keep stray plasma particles from kicking - or recycling - cold gas from the walls of a tokamak back into the edge of the plasma.

Near 100 million degrees Celsius
 Fusion devices will operate near 100 million degrees Celsius, hotter than the 15 million-degree core of the sun. The edge of the plasma, just a few meters from the 100 million-degree core, will normally be a relatively cool few thousand degrees, like the ionized gas - or plasma - inside a fluorescent light bulb.

"This is the first time that anybody has shown experimentally that the edge of the plasma can remain hot due to reduced recycling," said physicist Dennis Boyle, lead author of a paper published online July 5 in the journal Physical Review Letters. Support for this work comes from the DOE Office of Science.

A hotter edge can improve plasma performance in numerous ways. Preventing recycled gas from cooling the edge reduces the amount of external heating that must be applied to keep the plasma hot enough for fusion to occur, making a reactor more efficient.

"If the edge is hot, it expands the volume of plasma available for fusion," Boyle said, "and the lack of a temperature gradient prevents instabilities that reduce plasma confinement."

Researchers performed this set of experiments with solid lithium, Boyle explained, but a coating of liquid lithium could produce similar results. Physicists have long used both forms of lithium to coat the walls of LTX. Since flowing liquid lithium could absorb hot particles but wouldn't wear down or crack when struck by them, it also would reduce damage to tokamak walls - another critical challenge for fusion.

Upgrade next
 Physicists performed the recent research prior to an upgrade of the LTX, which currently is in progress. The upgrade will add a neutral beam injector that will fuel the core of the plasma and supply more heating and plasma density to test whether lithium can still keep the temperature constant in conditions closer to an actual fusion reactor.

Achieving constant temperature profiles has been a major goal of LTX. Reaching that goal "gives evidence for a new, potentially high-performance plasma regime for fusion devices,"wrote the authors. The next step will be to see whether such a regime can be attained.

Research paper

ENERGY TECH
Deceleration of runaway electrons paves the way for fusion power
 Gothenburg, Sweden (SPX) Jun 23, 2017
 Fusion power has the potential to provide clean and safe energy that is free from carbon dioxide emissions. However, imitating the solar energy process is a difficult task to achieve. Two young plasma physicists at Chalmers University of Technology have now taken us one step closer to a functional fusion reactor. Their model could lead to better methods for decelerating the runaway electrons, wh ... read more
Related Links
 Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
 Powering The World in the 21st Century at Energy-Daily.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

ENERGY TECH
Google's 'moonshot' factory spins off geothermal unit

 Fighting global warming and climate change requires a broad energy portfolio

 Low-carbon trajectory is the only option, European leaders say

 Divestment streak continues for British energy company Centrica
ENERGY TECH
International team develops new way to produce pure hydrogen efficiently

 Elon Musk's Tesla to build world's largest battery in Australia

 Electron orbitals may hold key to unifying concept of high-temperature superconductivity

 First battery-free cellphone makes calls by harvesting ambient power
ENERGY TECH
Algeria seen as African leader for renewable energy

 Thrive Renewables delivers mezzanine funded wind farms in Scotland

 It's a breeze: How to harness the power of the wind

 ADB: Asia-Pacific growth tied to renewables
ENERGY TECH
Environmental groups say G20 paying lip service to clean energy

 The Last Day of Net-Metering Brings Memories of Fighting for Every Solar Watt

 Californians take a shine to solar power

 Meniscus-assisted technique produces high efficiency perovskite PV films
ENERGY TECH
1.5-bn pound cost overrun at UK's Hinkley nuclear plant: EDF

 Sixth MOX nuclear shipment leaves France for Japan

 France could close a third of nuclear reactors: minister

 Mitsubishi, Assystem take stakes in France's nuclear reactors firm
ENERGY TECH
Cellulosic biofuels can benefit the environment if managed correctly

 Sea shells for sale: A new source of sustainable biomaterials

 Cutting the cost of ethanol, other biofuels and gasoline

 Solving a sweet problem for renewable biofuels and chemicals
ENERGY TECH
Russian gas at play in U.S.-Ukrainian diplomacy

 Russia committed to oil price stability effort

 Oil spills disrupt entire food webs, new study shows

 Oil under pressure from OPEC, U.S. output
ENERGY TECH
G20: Compromise on climate change, but at what cost?

 Climate change could make Sahel wet: study

 Erdogan threatens not to ratify Paris climate accord

 G20 draft statement shows 19-against-US split on climate



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement