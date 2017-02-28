Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
  Energy News  




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















ENERGY TECH
Nano-sized hydrogen storage system increases efficiency
 by Staff Writers
 Livermore CA (SPX) Feb 28, 2017


Sandia National Laboratories chemist Vitalie Stavila, left, with Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory computational scientist Brandon Wood, center, and Sandia chemist Lennie Klebanoff. Image courtesy Dino Vournas. For a larger version of this image please go here.

Lawrence Livermore scientists have collaborated with an interdisciplinary team of researchers including colleagues from Sandia National Laboratories to develop an efficient hydrogen storage system that could be a boon for hydrogen powered vehicles.

Hydrogen is an excellent energy carrier, but the development of lightweight solid-state materials for compact, low-pressure storage is a huge challenge.

Complex metal hydrides are a promising class of hydrogen storage materials, but their viability is usually limited by slow hydrogen uptake and release. Nanoconfinement - infiltrating the metal hydride within a matrix of another material such as carbon - can, in certain instances, help make this process faster by shortening diffusion pathways for hydrogen or by changing the thermodynamic stability of the material.

However, the Livermore-Sandia team, in conjunction with collaborators from Mahidol University in Thailand and the National Institute of Standards and Technology, showed that nanoconfinement can have another, potentially more important consequence. They found that the presence of internal "nano-interfaces" within nanoconfined hydrides can alter which phases appear when the material is cycled.

The researchers examined the high-capacity lithium nitride (Li3N) hydrogen storage system under nanoconfinement. Using a combination of theoretical and experimental techniques, they showed that the pathways for the uptake and release of hydrogen were fundamentally changed by the presence of nano-interfaces, leading to dramatically faster performance and reversibility. The research appears on the cover of the Feb. 23 edition of the journal Advanced Materials Interfaces.

"The key is to get rid of the undesirable intermediate phases, which slow down the material's performance as they are formed or consumed. If you can do that, then the storage capacity kinetics dramatically improve and the thermodynamic requirements to achieve full recharge become far more reasonable," said Brandon Wood, an LLNL materials scientist and lead author of the paper.

"In this material, the nano-interfaces do just that, as long as the nanoconfined particles are small enough. It's really a new paradigm for hydrogen storage, since it means that the reactions can be changed by engineering internal microstructures."

The Livermore researchers used a thermodynamic modeling method that goes beyond conventional descriptions to consider the contributions from the evolving solid phase boundaries as the material is hydrogenated and dehydrogenated. They showed that accounting for these contributions eliminates intermediates in nanoconfined lithium nitride, which was confirmed spectroscopically.

Beyond demonstrating nanoconfined lithium nitride as a rechargeable, high-performing hydrogen-storage material, the work establishes that proper consideration of solid-solid nanointerfaces and particle microstructure are necessary for understanding hydrogen-induced phase transitions in complex metal hydrides.

"There is a direct analogy between hydrogen storage reactions and solid-state reactions in battery electrode materials," said Tae Wook Heo, another LLNL co-author on the study.

"People have been thinking about the role of interfaces in batteries for some time, and our work suggests that some of the same strategies being pursued in the battery community could also be applied to hydrogen storage. Tailoring morphology and internal microstructure could be the best way forward for engineering materials that could meet performance targets."


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory
 Powering The World in the 21st Century at Energy-Daily.com





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
ENERGY TECH
Accelerating low-carbon innovation through policy
 Zurich, Switzerland (SPX) Feb 14, 2017
 Global climate change is affecting our planet and mankind; climate science is thus instrumental in informing policy makers about its dangers, and in suggesting emission limits. Science also shows that staying within limits, while meeting the aspirations of a growing global population requires fundamental changes in energy conversion and storage. The majority of low-carbon technology innova ... read more

ENERGY TECH
New Zealand lauded for renewables, but challenges remain

 EU parliament backs draft carbon trading reforms

 Taiwan lantern makers go green for festival of lights

 Republican ex-top diplomats propose a carbon tax
ENERGY TECH
Stabilizing energy storage

 Looking for the next leap in rechargeable batteries

 Squishy supercapacitors bathed in green tea could power wearable electronics

 Looking for the next leap in rechargeable batteries
ENERGY TECH
US grid can handle more offshore wind power

 Michigan meets renewable energy targets

 British grid drawing power from new offshore wind farm

 Prysmian UK to supply land cable connections for East Anglia ONE offshore wind farm
ENERGY TECH
Dream of energy-collecting windows is one step closer to reality

 Prime Road and First Solar complete 18MW of Thai solar farms

 U.S. renewables a job engine, trade groups say

 meeco installed biggest solar energy plant in Zimbabwe
ENERGY TECH
Iran requests 950 tonnes of uranium from Kazakhstan

 German energy giant RWE posts 5.7-bln-euro loss in 2016

 Russia's Rosatom Subsidiaries Produced 7,900 Tonnes of Uranium in 2016

 China delays nuclear reactor start again
ENERGY TECH
Scientists use nanoparticles, ultraviolet light to turn CO2 into fuel

 Alberta backing bioenergy programs

 A better way to farm algae

 DuPont Industrial Biosciences to develop new high-efficiency biogas enzyme method
ENERGY TECH
Saudi FM in first visit to Iraq since 2003

 Oil prices end the week on a down note

 OPEC: We're at 86 percent compliance to cuts

 Economy in oil-rich Alberta turning corner
ENERGY TECH
Warming ponds could accelerate climate change

 Brazil's poorest region suffers worst drought in a century

 Climate study delivers dire warning on Alpine snow

 Gas hydrate breakdown unlikely to cause massive greenhouse gas release



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement