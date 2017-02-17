Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
  Energy News  




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















ENERGY TECH
Making sodium-ion batteries that last
 by Staff Writers
 Washington DC (SPX) Feb 17, 2017


The researchers say this is the best reported performance for a sodium-ion battery with an antimony-based anode material.

Lithium-ion batteries have become essential in everyday technology. But these power sources can explode under certain circumstances and are not ideal for grid-scale energy storage.

Sodium-ion batteries are potentially a safer and less expensive alternative, but current versions don't last long enough yet for practical use. Now, scientists have developed an anode material that enables sodium-ion batteries to perform at high capacity over hundreds of cycles, according to their report in the journal ACS Nano.

For years, scientists have considered sodium-ion batteries a safer and lower-cost candidate for large-scale energy storage than lithium-ion. But so far, sodium-ion batteries have not operated at high capacity for long-term use. Lithium and sodium have similar properties in many ways, but sodium ions are much larger than lithium ions.

This size difference leads to the rapid deterioration of a key battery component. Meilin Liu, Chenghao Yang and colleagues wanted to find an anode material that would give sodium-ion batteries a longer life.

The researchers developed a simple approach to making a high-performance anode material by binding an antimony-based mineral onto sulfur-doped graphene sheets. Incorporating the anode into a sodium-ion battery allowed it to perform at 83 percent capacity over 900 cycles.

The researchers say this is the best reported performance for a sodium-ion battery with an antimony-based anode material. To ultimately commercialize their technology, they would need to scale up battery fabrication while maintaining its high performance.

Research paper


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 American Chemical Society
 Powering The World in the 21st Century at Energy-Daily.com





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
ENERGY TECH
Looking for the next leap in rechargeable batteries
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Feb 17, 2017
 USC researchers may have just found a solution for one of the biggest stumbling blocks to the next wave of rechargeable batteries - small enough for cellphones and powerful enough for cars. In a paper published in the January issue of the Journal of the Electrochemical Society, Sri Narayan and Derek Moy of the USC Loker Hydrocarbon Research Institute outline how they developed an alteration to t ... read more

ENERGY TECH
Taiwan lantern makers go green for festival of lights

 EU parliament backs draft carbon trading reforms

 Republican ex-top diplomats propose a carbon tax

 Electricity costs: A new way they'll surge in a warming world
ENERGY TECH
Looking for the next leap in rechargeable batteries

 Next-Gen batteries could provide power to microsatellites, cubesats

 Accelerating low-carbon innovation through policy

 Researchers optimize the assembly of micro meso and macroporous carbon for Li-S batteries
ENERGY TECH
Michigan meets renewable energy targets

 British grid drawing power from new offshore wind farm

 Prysmian UK to supply land cable connections for East Anglia ONE offshore wind farm

 Russia's nuclear giant pushes into wind energy
ENERGY TECH
Printable solar cells just got a little closer

 Governors tell Trump that China will reap low-carbon rewards

 First Solar Awarded 140Mw Module Supply Contract For Australia'S Largest Solar Project

 Accelerated chlorophyll reaction in microdroplets to reveal secret of photosynthesis
ENERGY TECH
'No risk' in Benin after truck with chemical for nuclear production crashes

 Slovenian nuclear plant shuts down after water problem

 Slovenian nuclear plant restarts after shutdown

 Explosion at French nuclear plant, 'no radiation risk'
ENERGY TECH
Alberta backing bioenergy programs

 A better way to farm algae

 DuPont Industrial Biosciences to develop new high-efficiency biogas enzyme method

 Cathay Pacific to cut emissions with switch to biofuel
ENERGY TECH
New production starts in the North Sea

 Oil prices move lower after day of volatility

 Despite tough energy recovery, Norway's debt decreases

 Croatia next in line for LNG terminal
ENERGY TECH
Climate study delivers dire warning on Alpine snow

 Gas hydrate breakdown unlikely to cause massive greenhouse gas release

 Scientists argue current climate change models understate the problem

 Researchers say climate models understate risk, ignore human factors



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement