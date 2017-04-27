Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
  Energy News  




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















ENERGY TECH
Bright future for self-charging batteries
 by Staff Writers
 Montreal, Canada (SPX) Apr 27, 2017


File image.

Who hasn't lived through the frustrating experience of being without a phone after forgetting to recharge it? This could one day be a thing of the past thanks to technology being developed by Hydro-Quebec and McGill University.

Lithium-ion batteries have allowed the rapid proliferation of all kinds of mobile devices such as phones, tablets and computers. These tools however require frequent re-charging because of the limited energy density of their batteries.

"With smart phones now, you can basically carry your whole office in that device, they are loaded with all sorts of applications so you need a lot of power to use it everyday and sometimes, you don't have access to a plug to recharge," explains Professor George P. Demopoulos, chair of Mining and Materials Engineering at McGill University.

This has led to the development of portable solar chargers but these hybrid devices are difficult to miniaturize due to their complex circuitry and packaging issues.

To solve this problem, scientists at McGill University and the Hydro-Quebec's research institute are working on a single device capable of harvesting and storing energy using light. In other words, a self-charging battery.

A first milestone
 A novel concept presented in a Nature Communications paper by Professor Demopoulos and researchers at Hydro-Quebec paves the way to these so-called light-charged batteries.

The study shows that a standard cathode from a lithium-ion battery can be "sensitized" to light by incorporating photo-harvesting dye molecules. "In other words," says Dr. Andrea Paolella, the study's lead author and researcher at Hydro-Quebec, "our research team was able to simulate a charging process using light as a source of energy."

Scientists will now have to build an anode, the storage component, which will close the device's circuit, allowing energy produced by the cathode described in Nature Communications to be transferred and stored. If they succeed, they will have built the world's first 100% self-charging lithium-ion battery.

Potential for mobile devices
 The research team is already working on phase two of this project, thanks to a $564,000 grant from the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada.

"We have done half of the job," says Professor Demopoulos, co-senior author of the paper with Hydro-Quebec's Dr. Karim Zaghib, a world leading expert on batteries. "We know that we can design the electrode that absorbs light. "This grant will give us the opportunity to bridge the gap and demonstrate that this new concept of a light-chargeable battery is possible."

"I'm an optimist and I think we can get a fully working device," says Paolella, who is also a former post-doctoral student from McGill. "Theoretically speaking, our goal is to develop a new hybrid solar-battery system, but depending on the power it can generate when we miniaturize it, we can imagine applications for portable devices such as phones".

"Hydro-Quebec has a strong global position with regard to the development of innovative, high-performance and safe battery materials," says Karim Zaghib Director - Energy Storage and Conservation at IREQ, Hydro-Quebec's research institute.

While it may take a few years to complete the second phase of the project, Professor Demopoulos believes this "passive form of charging" could play an important role in portable devices of the future...

Research paper

ENERGY TECH
New breakthrough in battery charging technology
 Ulsan, South Korea (SPX) May 03, 2017
 A team of researchers, affiliated with UNIST has developed a single-unit, photo-rechargeable portable power source based on high-efficiency silicon solar cells and lithium-ion batteries (LIBs). This newly-developed power source is designed to work under sunlight and indoor lighting, allowing users to power their portable electronics anywhere with access to light. In addition, the new device coul ... read more
Related Links
 McGill University
 Powering The World in the 21st Century at Energy-Daily.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

ENERGY TECH
U.S. emissions generally lower last year

 World Bank urges more investment for developing global electricity

 US states begin legal action on Trump energy delay

 Program to be axed saves energy in LA buildings
ENERGY TECH
Bright future for self-charging batteries

 Revolutionary method reveals impact of short circuits on battery safety

 Thin layers of water hold promise for the energy storage of the future

 Freezing lithium batteries may make them safer and bendable
ENERGY TECH
CEE Group acquires wind farm with a capacity of 27.6 megawatts in Brandenburg

 U.S. wind power accelerating at near-record pace

 Norwegian company envisions wind energy role for oil production

 Oklahoma to end tax credits for wind energy
ENERGY TECH
U.S. renewable power groups defend reliability

 Indian Space Agency Comes Up With an App Indicating Solar Power Potential

 Light can improve perovskite solar cell performance

 Experts outline pathway for generating up to 10 terawatts of power from sunlight by 2030
ENERGY TECH
Ukraine clings to nuclear power despite Chernobyl trauma

 Court deals setback to South Africa's nuclear ambitions

 Andra continues Areva contract to operate its Aube Surface Disposal Facility

 The critical importance of Predictive Power when building NPPs
ENERGY TECH
Finding best combination for biofuel corn, soil protection

 Fast, low energy, and continuous biofuel extraction from microalgae

 Caterpillar found to eat shopping bags, suggesting biodegradable solution to plastic pollution

 The Very Hungry Caterpillar joins fight against plastic pollution
ENERGY TECH
Relief continues for Canadian municipality hit by wildfires

 Gas prices holding steady for U.S. commuters

 Oil prices lower on softening China

 Iran's president leans on economic successes
ENERGY TECH
1.4 million children acutely malnourished in Somalia this year: UN

 Mechanism of the influence of the Tibetan-Iranian Plateaus on the circulation and climate in summer

 Ethiopia drought creates food crisis for 7.7 million

 US may stay in Paris climate accord, with caveats



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement