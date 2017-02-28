Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
  Energy News  




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















ENERGY TECH
A rose to store energy
 by Staff Writers
 Linkoping, Sweden (SPX) Feb 28, 2017


This is a supercapacitor Rose from Laboratory of Organic Electronic, Linkoping University. Image courtesy Thor Balkhed.

In November 2015, the research group presented results showing that they had caused roses to absorb a conducting polymer solution. Conducting hydrogel formed in the rose's stem in the form of wires. With an electrode at each end and a gate in the middle, a fully functional transistor was created. The results were presented in Science Advances and have aroused considerable interest all over the world.

One member of the group, Assistant Professor Roger Gabrielsson, has now developed a material specially designed for this application. The material polymerizes inside the rose without any external trigger. The innate fluid that flows inside the rose contributes to create long, conducting threads, not only in the stem but also throughout the plant, out into the leaves and petals.

"We have been able to charge the rose repeatedly, for hundreds of times without any loss on the performance of the device. The levels of energy storage we have achieved are of the same order of magnitude as those in supercapacitors. The plant can, without any form of optimization of the system, potentially power our ion pump, for example, and various types of sensors," says Eleni Stavrinidou, Assistant Professor at the Laboratory of Organic Electronics.

The results are now to be published in the prestigious scientific journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America (PNAS).

"This research is in a very early stage, and what the future will bring is an open question," says Eleni Stavrinidou.

Some examples are autonomous energy systems, the possibility of harvesting energy from plants to power sensors and various types of switches, and the possibility of creating fuel cells inside plants.

"A few years ago, we demonstrated that it is possible to create electronic plants, 'power plants', but we have now shown that the research has practical applications. We have not only shown that energy storage is possible, but also that we can deliver systems with excellent performance," says Professor Magnus Berggren, head of the Laboratory of Organic Electronics, Linkoping University, Campus Norrkoping.

The research into electronic plants has been funded by unrestricted research grants from the Knut and Alice Wallenberg Foundation. The foundation appointed Professor Magnus Berggren a Wallenberg Scholar in 2012.

Research paper: In vivo polymerization and manufacturing of wires and supercapacitors in plants, Eleni Stavrinidou, Roger Gabrielsson, K Peter R Nilsson, Sandeep Kumar Singh, Juan Felipe Franco-Gonzalez, Anton V Volkov, Magnus P Jonsson, Andrea Grimoldi, Mathias Elgland, Igor V Zozoulenko, Daniel T Simon and Magnus Berggren, Linkoping University, PNAS 2017, DOI 10.1073/pnas.1616456114


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Linkoping University
 Powering The World in the 21st Century at Energy-Daily.com





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
ENERGY TECH
Stabilizing energy storage
 Salt Lake City UT (SPX) Feb 22, 2017
 Because the sun doesn't always shine, solar utilities need a way to store extra charge for a rainy day. The same goes for wind power facilities, since the wind doesn't always blow. To take full advantage of renewable energy, electrical grids need large batteries that can store the power coming from wind and solar installations until it is needed. Some of the current technologies that are potenti ... read more

ENERGY TECH
New Zealand lauded for renewables, but challenges remain

 EU parliament backs draft carbon trading reforms

 Taiwan lantern makers go green for festival of lights

 Republican ex-top diplomats propose a carbon tax
ENERGY TECH
Stabilizing energy storage

 Looking for the next leap in rechargeable batteries

 Squishy supercapacitors bathed in green tea could power wearable electronics

 Looking for the next leap in rechargeable batteries
ENERGY TECH
US grid can handle more offshore wind power

 Michigan meets renewable energy targets

 British grid drawing power from new offshore wind farm

 Prysmian UK to supply land cable connections for East Anglia ONE offshore wind farm
ENERGY TECH
Dream of energy-collecting windows is one step closer to reality

 Prime Road and First Solar complete 18MW of Thai solar farms

 U.S. renewables a job engine, trade groups say

 meeco installed biggest solar energy plant in Zimbabwe
ENERGY TECH
Iran requests 950 tonnes of uranium from Kazakhstan

 German energy giant RWE posts 5.7-bln-euro loss in 2016

 Russia's Rosatom Subsidiaries Produced 7,900 Tonnes of Uranium in 2016

 China delays nuclear reactor start again
ENERGY TECH
Scientists use nanoparticles, ultraviolet light to turn CO2 into fuel

 Alberta backing bioenergy programs

 A better way to farm algae

 DuPont Industrial Biosciences to develop new high-efficiency biogas enzyme method
ENERGY TECH
Saudi FM in first visit to Iraq since 2003

 Oil prices end the week on a down note

 OPEC: We're at 86 percent compliance to cuts

 Economy in oil-rich Alberta turning corner
ENERGY TECH
Warming ponds could accelerate climate change

 Brazil's poorest region suffers worst drought in a century

 Climate study delivers dire warning on Alpine snow

 Gas hydrate breakdown unlikely to cause massive greenhouse gas release



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement