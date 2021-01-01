|
Japan, South Korea to run with Viet coal plant despite climate vows
by Staff Writers
Tokyo (AFP) Jan 01, 2021
Japan and South Korea are pushing ahead with a controversial coal plant in Vietnam and will provide $1.8 billion in loans for the project, despite having announced ambitious pledges to become carbon-neutral on their home turf.
The state-aligned Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) said it will lend around $636 million to the Vung Ang 2 project in central Vietnam, which has come under international criticism and divided opinion within Japan's government.
Private financial institutions and the Export-Import Bank of Korea will also provide loans, with the total amounting to $1.77 billion, JBIC said on Tuesday.
The 1,200-megawatt Vung Ang 2 plant was first proposed over a decade ago and has received investment from heavyweight firms such as Mitsubishi Corporation.
Japan said in July it would tighten rules for investment in foreign coal-fired power stations on environmental grounds, but stopped short of promising to end government funding for projects or axe existing ones.
The country also recently unveiled plans to boost renewable energy and phase out petrol cars in a bid to reach its new goal for carbon neutrality by 2050. South Korea has made a similar pledge this year.
Vung Ang 2 came under fire in May when 127 environmental groups from around 40 countries signed a petition calling on all the Japanese parties involved -- reported to include big private banks -- to pull out of the project.
"It's a real disappointment," Eri Watanabe from 350.org, which signed the May petition, told AFP on Wednesday about JBIC's announcement.
"It shows the Japanese government is not very serious about complying with the Paris agreement and mitigating CO2 emissions," she said.
A separate open letter calling for firms associated with the Vietnam project to abandon it was also signed by a group of European investors in October.
Anders Schelde, chief investment officer at Danish pension fund AkademikerPension, one of the signatories, said on Wednesday that "investors don't want coal in their portfolios".
Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga should have stopped the JBIC loan "as this investment goes directly against the United Nations... urging the last remaining countries building new coal to stop immediately", he added.
The Global Energy Monitor watchdog said in 2019 that Japan accounted for over $4.8 billion in financing for coal power plants abroad -- particularly in Indonesia, Vietnam and Bangladesh.
Japan's Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi has also raised concern over the country's financial support for the project.
"To me, this is wrong... as we are facing a lot of criticism from the international community," he said in January.
Poland eyes hard split with coal
Warsaw (AFP) Dec 22, 2020
Coal-dependent EU member Poland aims to shut its last mine by the bloc's 2050 target, but experts warn the move to go green comes late and faces many hurdles. Despite three decades of successful market reforms and strong growth since its transition from communism to democracy, Poland still relies on coal for around 80 percent of its power. Its massive Belchatow brown coal-fired power station is the European Union's "single largest greenhouse gas emitter", according to the EU and several global e ... read more
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.