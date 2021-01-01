  Energy News  
THE PITS
Japan, South Korea to run with Viet coal plant despite climate vows
 by Staff Writers
 Tokyo (AFP) Jan 01, 2021

Japan and South Korea are pushing ahead with a controversial coal plant in Vietnam and will provide $1.8 billion in loans for the project, despite having announced ambitious pledges to become carbon-neutral on their home turf.

The state-aligned Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) said it will lend around $636 million to the Vung Ang 2 project in central Vietnam, which has come under international criticism and divided opinion within Japan's government.

Private financial institutions and the Export-Import Bank of Korea will also provide loans, with the total amounting to $1.77 billion, JBIC said on Tuesday.

The 1,200-megawatt Vung Ang 2 plant was first proposed over a decade ago and has received investment from heavyweight firms such as Mitsubishi Corporation.

Japan said in July it would tighten rules for investment in foreign coal-fired power stations on environmental grounds, but stopped short of promising to end government funding for projects or axe existing ones.

The country also recently unveiled plans to boost renewable energy and phase out petrol cars in a bid to reach its new goal for carbon neutrality by 2050. South Korea has made a similar pledge this year.

Vung Ang 2 came under fire in May when 127 environmental groups from around 40 countries signed a petition calling on all the Japanese parties involved -- reported to include big private banks -- to pull out of the project.

"It's a real disappointment," Eri Watanabe from 350.org, which signed the May petition, told AFP on Wednesday about JBIC's announcement.

"It shows the Japanese government is not very serious about complying with the Paris agreement and mitigating CO2 emissions," she said.

A separate open letter calling for firms associated with the Vietnam project to abandon it was also signed by a group of European investors in October.

Anders Schelde, chief investment officer at Danish pension fund AkademikerPension, one of the signatories, said on Wednesday that "investors don't want coal in their portfolios".

Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga should have stopped the JBIC loan "as this investment goes directly against the United Nations... urging the last remaining countries building new coal to stop immediately", he added.

The Global Energy Monitor watchdog said in 2019 that Japan accounted for over $4.8 billion in financing for coal power plants abroad -- particularly in Indonesia, Vietnam and Bangladesh.

Japan's Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi has also raised concern over the country's financial support for the project.

"To me, this is wrong... as we are facing a lot of criticism from the international community," he said in January.


Related Links
 Surviving the Pits

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.
SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only


THE PITS
Poland eyes hard split with coal
 Warsaw (AFP) Dec 22, 2020
 Coal-dependent EU member Poland aims to shut its last mine by the bloc's 2050 target, but experts warn the move to go green comes late and faces many hurdles. Despite three decades of successful market reforms and strong growth since its transition from communism to democracy, Poland still relies on coal for around 80 percent of its power. Its massive Belchatow brown coal-fired power station is the European Union's "single largest greenhouse gas emitter", according to the EU and several global e ... read more
Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.


Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

THE PITS
Germany rings in 2021 with CO2 tax, coal phase-out

 Japan unveils green growth plan for 2050 carbon neutral goal

 2020 emissions: precedent-setting or bucking the trend?

 Courts summoned to rule on climate change
THE PITS
Bionic idea boosts lithium-ion extraction

 Novel public-private partnership facilitates development of fusion energy

 Indonesia in $9.8 bln electric vehicle battery deal with Korea's LG

 Waste to treasure: Crayfish shells to store energy
THE PITS
Wind powers more than half of UK electricity for first time

 ACWA Power signs three agreements for the first foreign investment based independent wind power project in Azerbaijan

 Norway launches major wind power research centre

 Supersized wind turbines generate clean energy - and surprising physics
THE PITS
KDC Solar Completes 1.6-Megawatt Solar Power Carport System for CentraState Medical

 Trina Solar Vertex Super Factory: The power inside

 Peachtree Corners gets first road surface solar panels on autonomous vehicle lane

 Utica Leaseco agrees to Ubiquity Solar acquiring rights to Alta Devices assets
THE PITS
Slovenia restarts nuclear plant after Croatia quake

 Slovenia nuclear plant shut after Croatia earthquake

 Russian nuclear-powered ship turns back after emergency repairs

 UK set for talks with France's EDF over nuclear plant
THE PITS
Cornell University to extract energy from manure to meet peak heating demands

 Scientists suggested a method to improve performance of methanol fuel cells

 Shedding light on the dark side of biomass burning pollution

 Applying compost to landfills could have environmental benefits
THE PITS
Iran energy minister in Baghdad over trade dispute

 Turkish defence minister in Libya to discuss cooperation

 Nanoparticles could improve oil production

 U.S. submarine transits Strait of Hormuz as Middle East tensions rise
THE PITS
Climate change caused the demise of Central Asia's river civilizations, not Genghis Khan

 Error correction means California's future wetter winters may never come

 Case studies show climate variation linked to rise and fall of medieval nomadic empires

 Fed joins world central banks fighting climate change








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.