First U.S. On-Shore Wave-Energy Pilot Switches On at the Port of Los Angeles

Unlike offshore machines that require seabed foundations, Eco Wave Power's modules bolt to existing port infrastructure. As waves rise and fall, hinged arms drive hydraulic systems that generate electricity on land, turning the natural movement of the harbor into clean, localized power. It's an approach designed for the gritty realities of working ports: low visual profile, easier maintenance access, and minimal in-water construction.
Terry Tamminen, CEO of AltaSea, called the site a "living laboratory" where data, reliability, and serviceability will be measured against the needs of a 24/7 port.
Michael Galvin, the Port of LA's Director of Waterfront and Commercial Real Estate, tied the pilot directly to the port complex's zero-emissions push, emphasizing the role of localized energy sources that can run alongside solar, storage, and shore-power infrastructure.
Rep. Nanette Diaz Barragan (CA-44) highlighted growing federal interest in marine energy - momentum that could speed U.S. demonstrations from pilot to commercial replication.
Inna Braverman, Founder and CEO of Eco Wave Power, underscored the platform's fit for built environments: installed along breakwaters, quays, and piers, without sending heavy equipment offshore.
Local and regional champions - including Los Angeles Councilmember Tim McOsker (CD15), community leaders, and port-side businesses - stressed the opportunity to build supply chains and workforce pathways around wave power as part of Southern California's broader clean-tech cluster. Partners from abroad, including Sandra Lee and other international guests, pointed to active projects in Asia and feasibility efforts in Africa, noting that wave energy is increasingly a global port technology rather than a distant research concept.
+ Leverage existing assets (no seabed work, faster access for maintenance).
+ Reduce construction risk and cost compared with offshore installations.
+ Add a steady, complementary resource to solar and wind - especially valuable during foggy hours or after sunset when terminal loads remain high.
With roughly 40% of the world's population living within about 60 miles of a coast, the siting logic extends well beyond Los Angeles. Wave-augmented microgrids could support port operations, research campuses, desalination pretreatment, or critical-facility resilience at waterfront hospitals and data centers.
That operational discipline - permitting, engineering, and supply-chain development - was emphasized repeatedly. The team at AltaSea views the campus as an open platform where universities, startups, utilities, and port tenants can test interfaces, controls, and financing structures around a live system.
Speakers also looked outward. Delegations referenced active collaboration in Taiwan and emerging opportunities in Cape Town, South Africa, where linear port infrastructure and wave regimes resemble Los Angeles in useful ways. If pilots can demonstrate predictable output, lean operations, and beneficial integration with storage and smart-port systems, replication along long breakwaters becomes the near-term pathway to scale.
Interconnection playbooks. Templates for connecting shoreline generation to campus microgrids and port distribution systems.
Procurement and jobs. Sourcing strategies that draw from Southern California fabrication, coatings, hydraulics, and marine-services companies.
Policy translation. Using SB 605's roadmap process to clarify permitting and establish standards that other California ports - and U.S. harbors - can adopt.
Bradley Bartz is a Los Angeles - based solar and energy-storage contractor and a contributor to Energy-Daily.com. He photographed and reported this story from the Port of Los Angeles.
