Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
  Energy News  




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















ENERGY TECH
Space energy technology restored to make power stations more efficient
 by Staff Writers
 Oxford UK (SPX) Mar 07, 2017


Photograph of the TEC prototype during operation in the Stanford lab. Image courtesy Elsevier.

Satellite-powering technology that was abandoned decades ago has been reinvented to potentially work with traditional power stations to help them convert heat to electricity more efficiently, meaning we would need less fossil fuel to burn for power. A new study in Nano Energy presents a prototype energy converter, which uses graphene instead of metal, making it almost seven times more efficient.

The researchers behind the study, led by Prof. Roger Howe at Stanford University, say new materials could reignite the field of thermionic energy conversion, improving the way we produce electricity and reducing the impact the process has on the environment.

Energy is one of the most challenging problems society faces today, with an estimated 1.2 billion people having no access to electricity. Thermal energy is one of the most abundant, cheap and widely used energy sources in the world, but it is harvested using old technology: more than 80 percent of the electricity generated in the US comes from mechanical heat engines and turbines based on the 19th century technology that can only be used in large power stations.

Alternatively, the thermionic energy convertor (TEC) can convert heat to electricity more efficiently without the need for big, expensive equipment through the phenomenon of thermionic emission.

TECs were first developed in the 1950s for use in space programs, but scientists had not managed to make TECs efficient enough to apply to industrial electricity production. Now, with modern materials and approaches, it is possible to improve their efficiency significantly.

The TEC is composed of two electrodes, namely the emitter and collector, separated by a small vacuum gap. The researchers tested a prototype TEC made using a single sheet of carbon atoms - graphene - instead of tungsten as the collector material. They found the new material improved the efficiency of the TEC, making it 6.7 times more efficient at converting heat into electricity at 1000C

"TEC technology is very exciting. With improvement in the efficiency, we expect to see an enormous market for it," commented lead author Dr. Hongyuan Yuan from Stanford University.

"TECs could not only help make power stations more efficient, and therefore have a lower environmental impact, but they could be also applied in distributed systems like solar cells. In the future, we envisage it being possible to generate 1-2 kW of electricity from water boilers, which could partially power your house."

Existing TEC technology faces two obstacles: a high loss of energy at the anode surface, which leads to reduced output voltage, and high electrical barriers against electrons moving in the gap between the collector and the emitter, which results in reduced output current. For the first time, the new prototype tackles both of these problems simultaneously. The findings of the study reveal an electronic efficiency in energy conversion of 9.8 percent - by far the highest efficiency at 1000C.

The technology is not yet ready for use in power stations or people's homes - the prototype works in a vacuum chamber but not in a normal setting. The researchers are now working on a vacuum packaged TEC to test the reliability and efficiency of the technology in real applications.

"This prototype is just the first step - there is a lot more to do," said Dr. Yuan. "But our results so far are promising and reflect a happy marriage between modern materials science and an old-fashioned energy technology, which provides a route for re-sparking the field of thermionic energy conversion."

The article is "Back-gated graphene anode for more efficient thermionic energy converters," by Hongyuan Yuana, Daniel C. Riley, Zhi-Xun Shen, Piero A. Pianetta, Nicholas A. Melosh and Roger T. Howeb. It appears in Nano Energy, volume 32 (2017), published by Elsevier.

ENERGY TECH
Confined nanoparticles improve hydrogen storage materials performance
 Livermore CA (SPX) Feb 28, 2017
 Sometimes, you have to go small to win big. That is the approach a multilab, interdisciplinary team took in using nanoparticles and a novel nanoconfinement system to develop a method to change hydrogen storage properties. This discovery could enable the creation of high-capacity hydrogen storage materials capable of quick refueling, improving the performance of emerging hydrogen fuel cell electr ... read more
Related Links
 Elsevier
 Powering The World in the 21st Century at Energy-Daily.com
Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

ENERGY TECH
New Zealand lauded for renewables, but challenges remain

 EU parliament backs draft carbon trading reforms

 Taiwan lantern makers go green for festival of lights

 Republican ex-top diplomats propose a carbon tax
ENERGY TECH
Space energy technology restored to make power stations more efficient

 Confined nanoparticles improve hydrogen storage materials performance

 Tweaking electrolyte makes better lithium-metal batteries

 Getting rid of the last bits of sulfur in fuel
ENERGY TECH
Breakthrough research for testing and arranging vertical axis wind turbines

 German company to store US wind energy in batteries in Texas

 US grid can handle more offshore wind power

 Michigan meets renewable energy targets
ENERGY TECH
King County Metro signs Urban Solar on for rare 10 year contract

 DuPont Photovoltaic Solutions Introduces New Solamet

 SOVENTIX developing solar parks of up to 140 megawatts in Alberta, Canada

 meeco installed biggest solar energy plant in Zimbabwe
ENERGY TECH
EU approves Hungary's Kremlin-backed nuclear plant

 Researchers find new clues for nuclear waste cleanup

 Next generation of nuclear robots will go where none have gone before

 Areva narrows losses in 2016
ENERGY TECH
New materials could turn water into the fuel of the future

 Novel 3-D manufacturing leads to highly complex, bio-like materials

 Light-driven reaction converts carbon dioxide into fuel

 New polymer additive could revolutionize plastics recycling
ENERGY TECH
Coming soon: Oil spill-mapping swarms of flying drones

 Oil prices face pressure over slowing China

 OPEC not entirely in compliance with production deal

 Russia defers questions on Crimean oil and gas
ENERGY TECH
Bringing water to Kenya's drought-stricken wildlife

 Trump team divided over Paris climate agreement

 Just how early is spring arriving in your neighborhood

 Somali president declares 'national disaster' over drought



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement